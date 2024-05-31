Germany: Terrorist attack against a politician leaves three injured

Conservative politician and critic of "Islamization," Michael Stürzenberger, was stabbed during a political event.

Conservative politician and critic of "Islamization," Michael Stürzenberger, was stabbed during a public meeting in Mannheim, Germany. A video showing the attack was posted on social media. At least three people were injured in the incident.

"This could have happened to any of us who understand what is happening. The Islamization of Europe threatens our identity and our lives," French conservative politician Éric Zemmour wrote on X.

The video also shows the moment in which the criminal attacks a police officer from behind.

Michael Stürzenberger, who lutte contre l'islamisation de son pays, vient d'être violemment attackaqué au couteau. Cela aurait pu arriver à n'importe lequel d'entre nous qui comprend ce qui est en train de se passer. L'islamisation de l'Europe menace notre identité et notre vie. pic.twitter.com/xJ1ilHv2nc — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) May 31, 2024

Meanwhile, the head of government, Olaf Scholz, rejected what happened and maintained that violence is unacceptable.

"My thoughts are with the victims. Violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy. The perpetrator must be severely punished," Scholz wrote in X.

Die Bilder aus Mannheim sind furchtbar. Mehrere Personen sind von einem Attentäter schwer verletzt worden. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern. Gewalt ist absolut inakzeptabel in unserer Demokratie. Der Täter muss streng bestraft werden. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 31, 2024

The German Police confirmed the incident, as reported by The Telegraph. "A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident in Baden-Württemberg and said there was no danger to other people involved in the incident. There were reports that the attack was broadcast online because Mr. Stürzenberger was live-streaming the protest," The Telegraph detailed.

"A rescue helicopter was deployed during the incident, which police described as a large scale operation," the media reported.

Likewise, the citizen movement Pax Europa issued a statement confirming that Stürzenberger and other members of the party had been attacked.