Australian Parliament rejects the recognition of the State of Palestine by an absolute majority

The vote concluded with 80 votes against and only five in favor. Despite this, Australia did vote in favor of full accession of Palestine to the United Nations.

The Australian Parliament voted Thursday on the motion proposed by the far-left coalition The Greens to consider the recognition of a Palestinian state. The vote ended with an overwhelming majority of 80 against versus five in favor.

With this resolution against the recognition of Palestine, Australia joins Denmark on the list of countries that have voted on the issue throughout this week. In the Danish Parliament the "no" also had a much higher majority than the "yes."

These votes take place after the governments of Spain, Ireland and Norway completely formalized their recognition of the State of Palestine with the borders of the 1967 agreements and with its capital in East Jerusalem. These recognitions caused an episode of diplomatic tension with Israel. In the case of Spain, the parliamentary resolution necessary for recognition was already approved years ago under a conservative legislature.

In Australia, Deputy Foreign Minister Tim Watts said in remarks reported by JNS that "simplistic wedge motions in the House do not advance the cause of peace."

However, neither Australia nor Denmark voted against the recognition of Palestine in the United Nations General Assembly. Several weeks ago, the plenary session in New York voted on a resolution to urge the Security Council to fully recognize the State of Palestine represented by the Palestinian Authority. This resolution had the approval of Australia and Denmark. Israel, the United States, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Hungary and several Polynesian island nations voted against.