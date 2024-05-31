World

Australian Parliament rejects the recognition of the State of Palestine by an absolute majority

The vote concluded with 80 votes against and only five in favor. Despite this, Australia did vote in favor of full accession of Palestine to the United Nations.

JUAN PEñA
May 31, 2024
1 minute read

The Australian Parliament voted Thursday on the motion proposed by the far-left coalition The Greens to consider the recognition of a Palestinian state. The vote ended with an overwhelming majority of 80 against versus five in favor.

With this resolution against the recognition of Palestine, Australia joins Denmark on the list of countries that have voted on the issue throughout this week. In the Danish Parliament the "no" also had a much higher majority than the "yes."

These votes take place after the governments of Spain, Ireland and Norway completely formalized their recognition of the State of Palestine with the borders of the 1967 agreements and with its capital in East Jerusalem. These recognitions caused an episode of diplomatic tension with Israel. In the case of Spain, the parliamentary resolution necessary for recognition was already approved years ago under a conservative legislature.

In Australia, Deputy Foreign Minister Tim Watts said in remarks reported by JNS that "simplistic wedge motions in the House do not advance the cause of peace."

However, neither Australia nor Denmark voted against the recognition of Palestine in the United Nations General Assembly. Several weeks ago, the plenary session in New York voted on a resolution to urge the Security Council to fully recognize the State of Palestine represented by the Palestinian Authority. This resolution had the approval of Australia and Denmark. Israel, the United States, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Hungary and several Polynesian island nations voted against.

Topics:

Recommendation

Elecciones en México, las más violentas

The keys to the biggest elections in Mexico

US President Joe Biden talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky

Biden gave Ukraine permission to use American weapons against Russian territory

Bandera de México

Voz Media will be in Mexico with full coverage of the presidential election

Presidente Lai Ching-te

China intensifies aggression against Taiwan: 38 planes and 11 ships detected surrounding the island

Manifestación pro Palestina en Italia.

Hamas must be destroyed before any peace talks take place

Clínica Tavistock, principal centro de reasignación de género en Reino Unido.

UK bans private doctors from prescribing puberty blockers to minors

Estados Unidos y Reino Unido lanzaron ataques a gran escala contra ocho objetivos hutíes en Yemen

Shooting themselves in the foot: Houthis attack a ship heading to Iran

Hacker, ciberataque.

The EU is experiencing a significant increase in cyberattacks, many from Russian hacker groups

Fuerzas de seguridad vigilan un punto de control en una imagen de archivo.

Two Israeli soldiers killed in a vehicle attack in Nablus