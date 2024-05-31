The keys to the biggest elections in Mexico

In the electoral process, at least 20,000 public positions will be renewed after a campaign marked by violence.

Mexico is approaching the final stretch of the electoral race. The country will elect a new president next Sunday, June 2, after six years of government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who is not authorized to seek another mandate, Mexicans will have to choose between continuity and the change with the candidacies of the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez and the official Claudia Sheinbaum.

And although attention has focused on the Presidency of the Republic, at least 20,000 public positions will be renewed in the electoral process. Of them, 128 senators and 500 deputies will be elected. The elections have a budget of 1.4 billion dollars.

"In 2024 there will be an approximate projection of 98 million voters, and the installation of 170 thousand unique polling stations throughout the national territory, as well as the participation of 1,530,027 officials of the Polling Station Boards of Directors, which will be the largest Electoral Process in the history of Mexico," explained the INE (National Institute of Statistics) on its official website. The INE, in coordination with the Local Public Organizations, will develop the activities for the election of Governorships, Head of Government of Mexico City, Local Congresses, City Councils, Municipal Boards and Mayors' Offices. In particular, the election to determine the ownership of the Governorships stands out in the states of Chiapas, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán.

But the election has not only been marked by its magnitude. It has also become the most violent electoral process in modern Mexican history. According to the latest report from the Electoral Laboratory organization, which was updated with the death of candidate Lucero López, at least 70 people have been murdered in cases related to electoral violence. Of them, more than 30 were candidates for elected positions.

Likewise, the organization explained that political parties have reported more than 50 cases of threats to possible candidates.

Electoral Laboratory had already warned about the increase in political violence in Mexico in recent years:

"Political violence and widespread violence in Mexico have seen serious increases in recent years. National organizations such as Data Cívica have also initiated monitoring processes to understand how the increase in violence has been having strong impacts on the democratic life of the country," said the non-governmental organization.