Politics

Former Clinton advisor anticipates Trump will go to jail because judge wants to “take him out of the presidential race”

Mark Penn anticipates that the former president may have to spend some time in jail, but it would help him when it comes to fundraising.

Donald Trump comparece ante el tribunal de Manhattan en el primer día de su juicio por el supuesto fraude que cometió respecto a su patrimonio inmobiliario.
(Cordon Press)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 1, 2024
1 minute read

A jury in Manhattan convicted Donald Trump, but a final sentence is still pending. Faced with this uncertainty, a former advisor to Hillary Clinton predicted that the former president may have to serve some time in jail.

The advisor is Mark Penn, who served as chief strategist and pollster for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

“He wants to get Donald Trump out of the presidency”

Speaking to Fox News, he said he believes Judge Merchán will sentence Trump to serve some jail time, given that he is “trying to get him out of the presidential race.”

“So far, this judge has wanted to take, obviously, wants to take Donald Trump out of the presidency. So, for all this talk that, of course, he’s a first-time offender and not eligible ... he’s convicted of things that could send you to jail for 137 years. I think this judge is going to sentence him to some jail because he’s trying to take him out of the presidential race,” he added.

In turn, if Merchán sentences the former president to some jail time, Penn believes it will positively affect fundraising. Indeed, Trump’s campaign surpassed $52 million in donations since the conviction.

“Putting [Trump] on a fine or community service isn’t going to do that. If it does, I’m guessing Donald Trump will have another record fundraising day,” he added.

“The real verdict is going to be on Nov. 5”

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The jury’s decision made him the first U.S. president (sitting or former) to be convicted of a crime.

Just minutes after the jury’s decision was known, which found the former president guilty of each and every one of the charges against him, Trump himself broke his silence.

“This was a trial rigged by a conflictive and corrupt judge. The real verdict will be on November 5 by the people, and they know what happened here,” he assured, giving rise to many other reactions.

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the sentencing for July 11 at ten o’clock in the morning, just four days before the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Topics:

Recommendation

I just donated $300k to Trump. I’m prepared to lose friends. Here’s why

¿La sonrisa que delata a Biden? El presidente reciba duras críticas por su reacción al ignorar una pregunta sobre Trump como “preso político”

Biden's betraying smile? President gets harsh criticism for his reaction to ignoring a question about Trump as a “political prisoner”

La norma de Biden para extender la elegibilidad de Obamacare a inmigrantes ilegales enfrenta fuerte oposición en la Cámara Baja

Biden announced that Israel offered a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza

Trump speech

Trump's first speech after being found guilty: ‘This is bigger than my presidency’

Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Senator Joe Manchin leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent

La alcaldesa de San Francisco, London Breed, escucha durante una rueda de prensa para anunciar la selección de los Golden State Warriors y el Área de la Bahía de San Francisco como sede del Partido de las Estrellas de la NBA de 2025 en el Chase Center.

San Francisco mayor announces $100 million increase in public safety funds four years after embracing 'defund the police'

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes

Democrats are doing whatever it takes to keep Trump from becoming president

Es casi seguro que el multimillonario Bill Ackman respalde a Donald Trump para presidente

Billionaire Bill Ackman almost certainly endorsing Donald Trump for President

El Senado da marcha atrás a la regla de Biden que busca regular en los estados las emisiones de los automóviles

Biden campaign reacts to ruling: "Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for President"