Former Clinton advisor anticipates Trump will go to jail because judge wants to “take him out of the presidential race”

Mark Penn anticipates that the former president may have to spend some time in jail, but it would help him when it comes to fundraising.

A jury in Manhattan convicted Donald Trump, but a final sentence is still pending. Faced with this uncertainty, a former advisor to Hillary Clinton predicted that the former president may have to serve some time in jail.

The advisor is Mark Penn, who served as chief strategist and pollster for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

“He wants to get Donald Trump out of the presidency”

Speaking to Fox News, he said he believes Judge Merchán will sentence Trump to serve some jail time, given that he is “trying to get him out of the presidential race.”

“So far, this judge has wanted to take, obviously, wants to take Donald Trump out of the presidency. So, for all this talk that, of course, he’s a first-time offender and not eligible ... he’s convicted of things that could send you to jail for 137 years. I think this judge is going to sentence him to some jail because he’s trying to take him out of the presidential race,” he added.

In turn, if Merchán sentences the former president to some jail time, Penn believes it will positively affect fundraising. Indeed, Trump’s campaign surpassed $52 million in donations since the conviction.

“Putting [Trump] on a fine or community service isn’t going to do that. If it does, I’m guessing Donald Trump will have another record fundraising day,” he added.

“The real verdict is going to be on Nov. 5”

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The jury’s decision made him the first U.S. president (sitting or former) to be convicted of a crime.

Just minutes after the jury’s decision was known, which found the former president guilty of each and every one of the charges against him, Trump himself broke his silence.

“This was a trial rigged by a conflictive and corrupt judge. The real verdict will be on November 5 by the people, and they know what happened here,” he assured, giving rise to many other reactions.

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the sentencing for July 11 at ten o’clock in the morning, just four days before the Republican National Convention (RNC).