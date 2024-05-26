Hamas fires rockets into Israel just feet away from Israeli troops in Rafah

At least one civilian was injured and explosions were reported in several Israeli cities.

This Sunday afternoon local time, sirens warning of a new airstrike went off in central Israel, warning of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip for the first time in four months.

While the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted several projectiles, explosions were reported in Tel Aviv, Petach Tikvah, Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon.

The rocket fire reached northern regions such as Sharon, causing residents of the city of Kfar Saba to seek refuge for the first time since the war began on October 7, according to Israel Hayom. At least one Israeli civilian was injured in Herzliya.

The military wing of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack, reporting that it fired a "large barrage" of rockets toward Tel Aviv.

🚨MAJOR ROCKET ATTACK ON ISRAEL'S CENTER

First attack on issue center for several weeks. ONGOING pic.twitter.com/Lt41Qel4WE — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) May 26, 2024

According to reports from Kan News radio, 12 rockets were fired from a Hamas position in the city of Rafah, on the southern edge of Gaza, located just feet away from IDF troops in the area.