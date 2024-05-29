World

Haiti: democratic transition authorities elect Garry Conille as new prime minister

Since February of this year, the Caribbean country has been going through its worst political and security crisis since the 2010 earthquake. 80% of the capital is controlled by armed criminal gangs.

El primer ministro haitiano Garry Conille habla en su primera conferencia de prensa el 6 de enero de 2012 en Puerto Príncipe, durante la cual se refirió a la reconstrucción de los edificios destruidos en el terremoto del 12 de enero de 2010 en Haití. El consejo de gobierno de transición de Haití nombró el 28 de mayo de 2024 a un nuevo primer ministro para dirigir el país caribeño, golpeado por la violencia, según informaron los miembros del consejo, que eligieron a Garry Conille, quien ocupó brevemente ese cargo entre 2011 y 2012.
(Thony BELIZAIRE / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
May 29, 2024
1 minute read

Late Tuesday, the Haitian transition council named Gary Conille as the country's new prime minister. The organization had been working for months to build up sufficient support to be able to name a stable leader after the crisis that the country went through in February of this year.

Gary Conille, until now an expert working with the United Nations in Haiti, thus succeeds interim Prime Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert, who stepped forward in April to replace the deposed Ariel Henry.

Conille is 58 and is a doctor by training. He has been the UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean since January 2023 and previously served as Prime Minister of Haiti from October 2011 to May 2012 under then-President Michel Martelly.

The junta's election of Conille for the democratic transition is expected as another step toward stabilizing the country, which is going through its worst political and security crisis in years. In February 2024, Haiti's armed criminal gangs took control of the country and the streets after several prison riots on the island.

The crisis deepened when Prime Minister Ariel Henry traveled from Haiti to Kenya to request military and police support to combat the escalating crime. The gangs running rampant in the streets of Port-au-Prince had become so uncontrollable that Henry could not return to Haiti with even minimal security guarantees.

Gang violence continues to rise in some areas of Haiti's capital and beyond, as Conille takes the helm of the troubled Caribbean country awaiting the deployment of a UN-backed police force from Kenya and other countries. It is estimated that 80% of the capital is under the control of armed gangs.

Topics:

Recommendation

Israel, Hamás, Estados Unidos,

White House says latest Israeli attack on Rafah did not cross red line for Washington

Las olas destruyeron el muelle flotante de $320 millones construido por EEUU para transportar ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Waves destroy $320 million floating dock built by US to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza

El campo de desplazados palestinos tras la ofensiva israelí en Rafah (AFP

Israel suspects that deadly fire in Rafah was due to Hamas hiding weapons among civilian population

Cyril Ramaphosa, presidente de Sudáfrica, y presidente del gobernante Congreso Nacional Africano (ANC), asiste a una manifestación del Congreso de Sindicatos Sudafricanos (COSATU) el Primero de Mayo en Athlone, cerca de Ciudad del Cabo, el 1 de mayo de 2024.

For the first time in 30 years, the ANC may lose its absolute majority in South Africa

Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente de España

Begoña Gómez, wife of Spanish prime minister, investigated in corruption case

Robot perro Chino

China looks to bolster its military innovation with armed robot dog

Dina Boluarte

Peru: Attorney general's office files complaint against President Boluarte for bribery in Rolexgate case

Pedro Sánchez, el presidente del Gobierno de España, dice que está considerando su renuncia tras estallar un escándalo de corrupción que salpica a su esposa

Spain: Sánchez's government officially recognizes the State of Palestine

The U.S. is putting pressure on its allies in Europe to dissuade them from reprimanding Iran