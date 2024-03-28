World

Gustavo Petro expelled the Argentine ambassador to Colombia after Milei called him a 'terrorist murderer'

The diplomatic exchange broke out on Wednesday afternoon and put relations between both countries in "check."

La toma de posesión presidencial colombiana de Gustavo Petro en 2022.
Gustavo Petro / Wikimedia Commons-
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 28, 2024
2 minutes read

Diplomatic tensions broke out in Latin America. Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, withdrew his ambassador to Argentina and expelled Javier Milei's representative from Colombian soil after the Argentine described his counterpart as a "terrorist murderer." Argentine media says the situation leaves bilateral relations between the two countries "in check."

The Argentine president spoke with journalist Andrés Oppenheimer for CNN in an interview that will be published in full format next Sunday, March 31. However, some fragments have already emerged, and a reference to Petro stands out among them.

When asked about his relationship with the Colombian president, Milei responded the following: "You can't expect much from someone who was a terrorist murderer."

Petro ordered the Colombian ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, to withdraw from the country in response. He also expelled the Argentine government envoy in Bogotá, Gustavo Dzugala.

"Sources in Argentina confirmed to Infobae that the decision has been made and that it will be a matter of formalism for it to become official," they reported from Infobae.

"A decision that puts in 'check' the bilateral relations between the two countries, which are going through their worst moment due to the deep differences between the two leaders, protagonists of controversies that have transcended the personal level," they added.

"The expressions of the Argentine president have damaged the confidence of our nation"

The Colombian Foreign Ministry released a statement in response to Milei's statements, in which it condemned the Argentine's "denigrating" expressions toward Petro and recalled that "it is not the first time that Mr. Milei offends the Colombian president, affecting the historic relations of brotherhood between Colombia and Argentina."

"The Argentine president's expressions have deteriorated the trust of our nation, besides offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected. In this context, the Government of Colombia orders the expulsion of diplomats from the Argentine embassy in Colombia. The scope of this decision will be communicated to the Argentine Embassy through diplomatic institutional channels," they stated.

Milei vs. Petro

This latest incident is another chapter in the novel between both leaders, divided mainly by their ideologies. For example, the Colombian president regretted the Argentine's election in December 2023. Petro wrote on X that it was a "sad result for Latin America," given that "neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to current problems of humanity."

In January 2024, Milei disqualified Petro publicly disqualified his Colombian counterpart, calling him a "murderous communist who is sinking Colombia," in dialogue with journalist Ángela Patricia Janiot.

Topics:

Recommendation

September 1, 2023, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation, leaves the Audiencia Nacional court with his lawyer Olga Tubau, after declaring before the judge in the case of the kiss at the football player Jenni Hermoso, on September 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain (Credit Image: Â© Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire)

Spanish Prosecutor's Office requests two and a half years in prison for Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso

El presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, en el CPAC 2024.

Milei announces that his government will review 70,000 public employee contracts

A helicopter from the government of the state of Michoacan participates in efforts to extinguish a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on March 26, 2024. Forest fires affecting 18 of Mexico's 32 states have devastated 3,049 hectares of forested areas as of Tuesday, according to a report by authorities. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP)

Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country

La líder de la oposición venezolana, María Corina Machado, habla con sus partidarios durante una manifestación en Mariara, estado de Carabobo, Venezuela

Former president of Colombia warns that the Maduro regime plans an attack against María Corina Machado

La tiranía de Maduro acosa y le corta el servicio eléctrico a la residencia del embajador argentino, que resguarda a seis activistas perseguidos del partido de Machado

Maduro harasses and cuts power to the Argentine ambassador's residence, where six persecuted activists from Machado's party are sheltering

El sello del edificio del Departamento del Tesoro de los Estados Unidos se ve en Washington, DC

US imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Iranian terrorism and Syrian drug trafficking

Israel anuncia la derrota de Hamas en la ciudad gazatí de Khan Yunis y que el número de terroristas abatidos ascendió a más de 10.000

Israel confirms death of Marwan Issa, Hamas' second-in-command

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Brazil and Colombia condemn Maduro regime for blocking opposition from registering candidacies in Venezuela

María Corina Machado

María Corina Machado dissociates herself from Manuel Rosales' candidacy: "The regime chose its candidates"