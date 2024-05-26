World

Gaza: Trucks with humanitarian aid begin to arrive from Egypt through Kerem Shalom border crossing

The entry of about 200 vehicles is expected after the agreement reached in the last few hours.

refugios improvisados en un campamento para palestinos desplazados en Rafah, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza, el 25 de mayo de 2024, en medio del actual conflicto entre Israel y los terroristas de Hamás.
(AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 26, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Several trucks with humanitarian aid from Egypt began entering the Gaza Strip this Sunday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, controlled by Israel, AFP reported, citing Egyptian media outlet Al-Qahera News.

According to this report, a total of 200 trucks moved from the Egyptian side of the border crossing with Rafah, which has been closed since the beginning of May, to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

As recalled by The Times of Israel, aid trucks are entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing after they were diverted from the Rafah border following an agreement between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Aid has been accumulating in Egypt since Israel launched the operation to control the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on May 7.

Topics:

Recommendation

Cumbre financiera del G7. 24 de mayo de 2024.

G7 finance ministers plan to increase sanctions against Russia and provide more aid to Ukraine

El presidente de España, Pedro Sánchez, y el canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz.

The secret reason Hamas's friends - Ireland, Norway, Spain (and Germany) - are helping the Palestinians

Los misioneros estadounidenses Davy y Natalie Lloyd que fueron asesinados en Haití el 23 de mayo de 2024

The daughter and son-in-law of a Republican representative from Missouri were murdered by gangs in Haiti where they had been serving as missionaries since 2022

Netanyahu se desmarca del apaciguamiento de los aliados y asegura que Israel tomará sus propias decisiones contra Irán

Don’t downplay the impact of the ICC indictment of Netanyahu

El jefe de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, habla en una rueda de prensa sobre el 75 aniversario de la Organización Mundial de la Salud en Ginebra, el 6 de abril de 2023. (Foto de Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

WHO failure: Member states unable to reach agreement on pandemic management

Cumbre financiera del G7. 24 de mayo de 2024.

G7 economic summit: United States reaffirms its commitment to Ukraine and the fight against terrorism

Miembros de la Corte Internacional de Justicia

ICJ doubles down, indicates new provisional measures in South Africa v. Israel case

The Taliban thank Ireland, Norway and Spain for their recognition of the State of Palestine

Manifestación para exigir la liberación de los rehenes.

Israel recovers bodies of three hostages in Jabaliya