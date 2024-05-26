Gaza: Trucks with humanitarian aid begin to arrive from Egypt through Kerem Shalom border crossing

The entry of about 200 vehicles is expected after the agreement reached in the last few hours.

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Several trucks with humanitarian aid from Egypt began entering the Gaza Strip this Sunday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, controlled by Israel, AFP reported, citing Egyptian media outlet Al-Qahera News.

According to this report, a total of 200 trucks moved from the Egyptian side of the border crossing with Rafah, which has been closed since the beginning of May, to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

As recalled by The Times of Israel, aid trucks are entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing after they were diverted from the Rafah border following an agreement between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Aid has been accumulating in Egypt since Israel launched the operation to control the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on May 7.