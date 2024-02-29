French soccer player Paul Pogba suspended four years for doping

(AFP / Medium Voice)
French soccer player Paul Pogba, who plays for Italian club Juventus, who tested positive for testosterone in a drug test carried out in August, was given a four-year suspension by the Italian anti-doping court, the club told AFP this Thursday.
"We received the notification from the court this morning," an internal Juventus source told AFP, saying they "take note" of the court's decision.
The latter has followed the prosecutor's request against the midfielder and 2018 world champion, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code.
When contacted by AFP, the Italian anti-doping court has not responded at this time.
Pobga, 30, tested positive in August 2023, in a test carried out before the game between Udinese and Juventus on the opening day of the Italian league, in which he did not play.
The midfielder, whose 2022-2023 season was marked by injuries and off-field issues, was provisionally suspended on Sept. 11 before a new test at his request confirmed the presence of testosterone metabolites less than a month later.
To explain the positive result in the test, the player's entourage stated that the testosterone metabolites came from a dietary supplement prescribed by a doctor the player consulted in the United States.
Testosterone, a hormone for male fertility and sexuality, promotes muscle development.