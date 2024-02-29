Sports

French soccer player Paul Pogba suspended four years for doping

The 30-year-old Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone.

El futbolista Paul Pogba
(Cordon Press)
AFP
February 29, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP / Medium Voice)

French soccer player Paul Pogba, who plays for Italian club Juventus, who tested positive for testosterone in a drug test carried out in August, was given a four-year suspension by the Italian anti-doping court, the club told AFP this Thursday.

"We received the notification from the court this morning," an internal Juventus source told AFP, saying they "take note" of the court's decision.

The latter has followed the prosecutor's request against the midfielder and 2018 world champion, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

When contacted by AFP, the Italian anti-doping court has not responded at this time.

Pobga, 30, tested positive in August 2023, in a test carried out before the game between Udinese and Juventus on the opening day of the Italian league, in which he did not play.

The midfielder, whose 2022-2023 season was marked by injuries and off-field issues, was provisionally suspended on Sept. 11 before a new test at his request confirmed the presence of testosterone metabolites less than a month later.

To explain the positive result in the test, the player's entourage stated that the testosterone metabolites came from a dietary supplement prescribed by a doctor the player consulted in the United States.

Testosterone, a hormone for male fertility and sexuality, promotes muscle development.

Topics:

Recommendation

Lionel Messi ante el LA Galaxy | Cordon Press

A goal from Messi saves Inter Miami against the LA Galaxy

Pelea entre los Miami Heat y los New Orleans Pelicans.

Unsportsmanlike conduct in the NBA: A fight between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat ends with four players ejected

Steven Kerr, entrenador de los Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors make Steve Kerr highest-paid coach in NBA history

Messi fue una amenaza con sus pases en el primer partido de la MLS | AFP

Messi and Inter Miami open the MLS season with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

Dani Alves ante un juez de Barcelona | Cordon Press

Dani Alves sentenced to four years and six months in prison for sexual assault

El Inter de Milán celebra el gol de Marko Arnautovic en la victoria frente al Atlético de Madrid en la ida de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2024.

Champions League: Atlético de Madrid fails in its visit to Inter Milan's stadium

Lionel Messi, durante un juego con el Inter Miami en 2023.

Leo Messi and Inter Miami inaugurates the new MLS season

El piloto William Byron |

William Byron wins the Daytona 500

Los ganadores del All-Star | Cordon Press

The East triumphs in NBA All-Star game on a night full of records