Florida: Law allows teachers and students to talk about sexual orientation in schools

Officials and organizations challenged the rule known as ”Don't Say Gay“ enacted by Ron DeSantis to prevent indoctrination of students.

In the classrooms of all grades in Florida schools, teachers and students will be able to talk about different topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity, as long as it is not part of the educational instruction.

This decision stems from civil rights officials and organizations challenging the law commonly known as “Don't Say Gay” and formally the Parents' Rights in Education Act, signed a couple of years ago by Governor Ron DeSantis. They alleged that, by prohibiting them from speaking on these topics, students were being indoctrinated.

This rule served as an example for other states, such as North Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas and Indiana, to enact similar legislation of their own.

Agreement ‘reverses censorship and intimidation’

The agreement reached by both the state administration and the plaintiffs implies that schools will be able to talk about the LGBT community and that the law apply to all people, regardless of their sexuality.

"What this settlement does, is, it re-establishes the fundamental principal, that I hope all Americans agree with, which is every kid in this country is entitled to an education at a public school where they feel safe, their dignity is respected and where their families and parents are welcomed. This shouldn’t be a controversial thing," said the defense of the organizations and officials, in statements reported by the Associated Press.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), one of the plaintiff organizations, celebrated this news by ensuring that it "reverses censorship and intimidation":

“This settlement is a huge victory for our community, both in FL and nationally. It not only reverses the censorship and intimidation created by FL's “don’t say gay or trans” law, it codifies important new protections." - @shannonminter5 https://t.co/Tk2elEbYv3 — NCLR – National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) March 11, 2024

Florida sees the deal as a victory

Both sides seemed content with the agreement. Ryan Newman, a Florida attorney, assured that "Florida's classrooms will remain a safe place":

We fought hard to ensure this law couldn’t be maligned in court, as it was in the public arena by the media and large corporate actors. We are victorious, and Florida’s classrooms will remain a safe place under the Parental Rights in Education Act.