Politics

Florida Legislature passes new law to limit kids' access to social media

After DeSantis vetoed an earlier version of the proposal, legislators in both chambers passed a softer bill that gives parents more leeway to choose.

Twitter
(Pexels)
ISRAEL DURO
March 7, 2024
1 minute read

On Wednesday, the Florida House of Representatives approved a new bill that prohibits minors from accessing social media until the age of 14 and requires parental authorization until the age of 16. This is a new version of the bill that Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed last Friday.

Prohibited until 14 and parental permission until 16

HB3 adds parents' consideration into the language of the bill, something that DeSantis demanded, instead of a blanket ban on minors' access to social media up to the age of 16 like the original proposal, HB1. In this version, children under the age of 14 are prevented from creating a social network account, and those aged 14-16 need parental authorization to do so. However, it adds a provision that the parents' permission is not valid in the event that a court rules that the minor's access to social media is detrimental to them.

Another aspect of HB1 that DeSantis criticized was adults losing anonymity on social media, which could be understood as an attack on freedom of speech included in the First Amendment. In addition, legislators also withdrew a provision that indicated in detail how platforms should proceed to verify the real age of users, ultimately leaving it up to these companies to choose their own verification process.

Access to adult content

Another aspect included in the bill is the protection of minors under 18 years of age from adult content. Therefore, it requires sites that include "materials harmful to minors" to develop effective measures to verify age and prevent children and adolescents from accessing these pages.

Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner celebrated the approval of the bill by an overwhelming majority (109-4). Last Monday, senators also overwhelmingly supported (30-5) the text that DeSantis is expected to sign.

Social media companies have made BILLIONS by trapping kids and replacing parents. States around the country are fighting to deliver a solution that balances parental and constitutional rights and, most importantly, keeps our children safe. We believe we struck that balance.

Florida speaker invites technology companies to sue

Renner assumed that technology companies "will launch a lawsuit" as soon as the bill receives the governor's signature, and even invited these companies to do so in a post on X.

Topics:

Recommendation

“No soy progresista”: Fetterman se desmarca de los demócratas radicales y se declara un ferviente defensor de Israel y la seguridad fronteriza

Democratic Senator Fetterman is willing to finance an LGBTQ+ center involved in orgies: We tell you about the controversy

Primarias en New Hampshire: por qué son tan importantes

Virtually the Republican nominee, Trump calls on Biden to debate: 'Anytime, anywhere'

Unión republicana: en un giro inesperado, McConnell dejó de lado los ataques de Trump y anunció su respaldo al expresidente

Republican reconciliation: McConnell put aside Trump's attacks and announced his support for the former president

Mike Johnson

Up to the Senate: the House approved a spending package of $450 billion to avoid a partial government shutdown

Biden and Trump go after Nikki Haley's voters

The rainbow book bus

Drag performer RuPaul brings his LGBTQ+ mobile library to Florida to challenge DeSantis' anti-indoctrination policies

Donald Trump 2024

Voters long for the Trump-era economy, disapprove of Biden

Imagen de archivo del representante y candidato demócrata Dean Phillips durante un acto político en 2018.

Representative and Democratic candidate Dean Phillips announces that he is withdrawing from the presidential race

Haley se muestra dispuesta a no apoyar a Trump, una acción que incumpliría el acuerdo del RNC firmado por todos los precandidatos

Nikki Haley: From having Trump's trust to becoming his nemesis