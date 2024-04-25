Trump, between total immunity and absolute defenselessness

The Supreme Court begins hearings on the former president's defense this Thursday while the judge in the Stormy Daniels case studies whether the magnate violated the gag order imposed on him.

Donald Trump faces a paradoxical situation in the courts. At the same time that The Supreme Court begins hearings to determine whether a president enjoys immunity during his mandate, and if this would be applicable to the magnate against the accusations of election interference and participation in an insurrection, Trump denounces his defenselessness as a result of the gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchán in the Stormy Daniels case and that could even put him in prison for the prosecutor's accusations of having violated it.

Trump regrets not being able to go to the Supreme Court because of Judge Merchán

Trump himself denounced this curious situation in a post on his Truth Social account, in which he regretted not being able to attend the hearings due to Judge Merchán's ban. The magnate has already pointed out on several occasions that the political motivation of both the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg and the judge himself are the reason why this case has not been paused -as is the case with his participation in 6-J- until the High Court has ruled on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court will address the historic question of Presidential Immunity on Thursday, but unfortunately, I will not be able to attend. The Highly Conflicted Judge in the Manhattan D.A. “case” (Soros-backed Alvin Bragg) has prohibited me from attending. Without Presidential Immunity, the President cannot function, as his Political Opponents will blackmail and extort him with the threat of wrongful prosecution at every turn. We look forward to presenting our case to the Supreme Court.

Trump: "Without presidential immunity, the Presidency as we know it will cease to exist"

The former president also explained his reasoning to justify the need for "total" presidential immunity, warning that, without it, "the Presidency, as we know it, will cease to exist." According to the magnate, "without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation, after they leave office. This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of a President."

Prison for violating the gag order?

A thesis not shared by Bragg and Merchán, who, in fact, have chosen the opposite route, by imposing a gag order on the former president that could put him in jail in case of non-compliance. The judge is currently studying several interviews and posts shared by Trump on his social networks to determine whether the magnate has violated the conditions of the law. If so, you could be sentenced to pay several fines or even prison.