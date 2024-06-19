World

Felipe VI of Spain celebrates 10 years on the throne

The king emphasized that during his reign, he has been committed to upholding the Constitution and will continue to do so.

La familia real española
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 19, 2024
1 minute read

This Wednesday, King Felipe VI of Spain commemorated the tenth anniversary of his accession to the throne, a decade that has been characterized by his transparency and commitment to the Spanish people. The celebration stood out for the moments he lived with his daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, and with his wife, Queen Letizia.

"During these years, service, commitment and duty have been the pillars of my performance as king. Therefore, service, commitment, and duty is the motto that I have chosen for this anniversary," said the monarch during a ceremony held at the Royal Palace.

Furthermore, Felipe VI stated that during his reign, he has been committed to upholding the Constitution and will continue to do so. "I have adhered to the Constitution and its values, and I will always adhere to it, in the fulfillment of my responsibilities," said the monarch.

The Spanish royal family in the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Felipe VI as monarch
The Spanish royal family in the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Felipe VI as monarch (Cordon Press)

One of the moments that went most viral on social media was when Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía led guests in a toast to their parents and thanked them for teaching them the duty they have to Spain.

"Thank you for joining us to remember that we have learned in these ten years, thanks to our parents, the commitment to the Spanish (...) since we were born they have taught us the value of this institution, of the Crown, its usefulness for society and its purpose of serving everyone," Leonor and Sofía said in a shared speech.


On June 19, 2014, 17 days after Juan Carlos's abdication was announced, Felipe, then 46, was proclaimed king of Spain by the Cortes, the Spanish Parliament. In his speech that day, Felipe VI promised, as AFP reported, "a renewed monarchy for a new time."

Juan Carlos, who had acceded to the throne after the death of Francisco Franco in 1975, played an active role in the consolidation of Spanish democracy.

Topics:

Recommendation

Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan proposes new defense cooperation agreements with India after his visit to New Delhi

Avión F-15 del Ejército de los Estados Unidos.

Arms sale to Israel approved with support from two Democratic legislators with veto power

Líder de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un (centro derecha), caminando con el presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin (centro izquierda)-

Russia and North Korea strengthen their relationship with Putin's first trip to the communist country in two decades

Imagen ilustrativa (Flickr)

France: Three young people arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl for being Jewish

Eurosatory (AFP)

Macron's setback: French court overturns ban on Israeli participation in an arms fair

Dua Lipa (

Dua Lipa attacks Israel again “for the greater good” without mentioning Hamas atrocities

Venezuela: la tiranía de Maduro secuestra y ordena la captura de casi todo el equipo de la líder opositora María Corina Machado

Venezuela: another member of María Corina Machado's team is detained

House Republicans claim $2.8 billion in US funds ended up in the hands of the Taliban

El partido de Le Pen responde a las críticas de Mbappé: “No esperamos que gente desconectada con la realidad venga a dar lecciones a los franceses”

Le Pen's party responds to Mbappé's criticism: “We do not expect people disconnected from reality to come and give lessons to the French”