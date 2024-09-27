Hamas murders a Palestinian woman with 90 bullets for refusing to hand over funds she had raised for charity

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

Hamas terrorists assassinated Palestinian activist Islam Hijazi in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Thursday after the woman refused to give them charity funds she had raised for the Heal Palestine organization, which is dedicated to providing health aid to the Gaza Strip, according to reports.

Hijazi, a mother of two children and director of Heal Palestine, was accosted by at least three gunmen from the Hamas terrorist group who stopped the vehicle she was in to visit patients and fired about 90 bullets, witnesses said.

BREAKING: Palestinian humanitarian worker and mother of two, Islam Hijazi, Program Director of Heal Palestine, was brutally murdered in Gaza.



Why won’t the media cover this?



Because Hijazi was assassinated by Hamas. They called it a "mistake" after firing 90 rounds into her car… pic.twitter.com/ncVDtnrQaz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 27, 2024

Heal Palestine issued a statement mourning the activist's death. "She was the mother of two small children, and a humanitarian with the highest ethics and professionalism. Islam intentionally stayed in Gaza to help others."

Israeli media outlet Ynet News noted that Hussein Jamal, a political researcher in Gaza, said, "This isn’t the first of such a case." He added: "The truth is that civilians are murdered daily [by Hamas] and no one talks about it. Hijazi was unfortunately well-known; otherwise, no one would have known the circumstances or details of her death."