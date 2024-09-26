Putin, Maduro and Díaz-Canel, on the guest list for Sheinbaum's inauguration, which does not include the King of Spain

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

For the president of Mexico, alleged crimes of five centuries ago weigh more than those committed by repressive dictatorships of today - with thousands of dead on their account - when making the guest list for her inauguration. Claudia Sheinbaum excluded the king of Spain, Felipe VI, for "the conquest" initiated by Hernán Cortés and with the excuse that the head of the Spanish state did not respond to a missive from Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2019. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Venezuelan tyrant Nicolás Maduro and Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel are included.

Although the Spanish government described as "unacceptable" what happened and declined to send anyone in representation, Sumar, one of the ultra-left parties that is part of the coalition of the Executive of this country, announced that it will send a delegation to the event. The communist-leaning Podemos and the radical Basque separatists Bildu—an essential ally for President Pedro Sánchez to pass his proposals in Parliament—also confirmed their attendance.

Ecuador and Peru, also off the list

The exclusion of the Spanish head of state is even more striking when considering that the list does include the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin -despite the international arrest warrant against him-, Venezuelan tyrant Nicolas Maduro or Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Also invited is Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua. None of them have confirmed their attendance.

To justify her presence, Sheinbaum first pointed out that all the leaders of the countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations had been invited. However, she was forced to rectify and acknowledge that the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa and the president of Bolivia, Dina Boluarte, had been excluded. The president-elect herself pointed out that 105 countries and 22 international organizations have already confirmed their presence. For the moment, 16 presidents will lead their respective delegations, among them Brazil's Lula da Silva, Chile's Gabriel Boric and Colombia's Gustavo Petro.