Moroccan man with deportation order accused of killing, raping and burying a student in Paris

25 de septiembre, 2024

A 22-year-old illegal Moroccan immigrant was arrested in Switzerland on suspicion of committing the murder and rape of a girl named Philippine, a student in France. The young woman's body was found buried in the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.

The French prosecutor's office confirmed the information to AFP, and it was learned that France will send an extradition request to Swiss authorities. In that regard, it was learned that an investigation for intentional homicide and rape was opened and entrusted to the criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police.

The prosecutor's office explained that the suspect, who had irregular status in French territory, was convicted in October 2021 for a rape committed in 2019 when he was a minor. He was released in June 2024, local media such as Le Monde explained.

The individual also had an order of deportation against him but remained free, which has raised anger from citizens. The fact ignited the debate in France on immigration laws. In the government, for the moment, the interior minister is proposing to make a revision of the laws to deal with the situation.

"The day before the murder, on Sept. 19, the suspect had been included in the wanted persons file because he did not respect his obligation to inform," detailed Le Monde, which spoke to a source.

The victim was identified as Philippine, 19 years old. She was a student at Paris-Dauphine University. Her family reported her missing after several hours with no trace of her. She was last seen on Friday at lunchtime at the university.

OQTF (Order to leave French territory, which was not applied to the Moroccan man) and Philippine were trending on social networks in France after the case was made public.

Meanwhile, Eric Zemmour, leader of the right-wing Reconquête party, condemned the event and argued that justice can no longer be politicized by the left in his country.

"It doesn't matter if governments become 'right-wing,' as long as justice remains politicized by the left. As for 50 years, French people will continue to mourn their daughters and sons," he wrote in his message posted on X.