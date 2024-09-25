Israeli military prepares for possible ground incursion into Lebanon

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Uri Gordin, head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Northern Command, warned Wednesday that Israel could make a ground incursion into Lebanon after another morning in which dozens of missiles and rockets were fired by Hezbollah into various areas in the north of the Jewish state.

"We have entered a different phase of the campaign. We must be very prepared for an entry [into Lebanon] for maneuver and for action," Gordin said during a visit to commanders and soldiers on the border with Lebanon in northern Lebanon.

The senior Israeli officer noted that Operation Northern Arrows, the name given by the IDF to the anti-terrorist offensives against the Lebanese Islamist organization, "began with a very significant impact on Hezbollah's capabilities, especially its fire capabilities, and considerable damage to its commanders and members of the organization. We must change the security situation in the face of this."

Israel tightens border with Lebanon



Following Gordin's warnings, the IDF announced that it will mobilize two brigades of reserves to the border with Lebanon, in the north of the country, as part of the fighting against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In a statement, the IDF said the move was taken in order to enable the continuation of efforts to combat Hezbollah, defend the citizens of Israel and allow the inhabitants of the north of the country to return safely to their homes. These residents had to leave their homes due to the terrorist group's rocket and missile attacks.

Israeli news portal Ynet noted that the mobilized reserve brigades could, if necessary, carry out a ground operation.

Ynet further reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was due to travel Wednesday night to the United States, where he will deliver a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, will ultimately postpone the trip to Thursday morning.

Biden-Harris administration accused of delaying delivery of critical aid to Israel

Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Mitch McConnell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden accusing the administration of continuing to delay the shipment of critical weapons to Israel.

As the senators indicated in the letter, the Biden-Harris administration is withholding MK84 bombs, which are used to attack Hamas and Hezbollah tunnels; Apache helicopters; and D9 tractors, which are used to remove explosive devices from the battlefield.

The senators warned that the delay in shipping this weaponry puts Israeli lives in danger and increases the likelihood that the conflict will continue to escalate.