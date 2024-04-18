World

The facade of the former Copenhagen Stock Exchange collapses after a fire

The structure was severely damaged after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

April 18, 2024
(AFP) The facade of the old Copenhagen Stock Exchange, which was devastated by a fire on Tuesday, collapsed Thursday afternoon, Danish emergency services said.

"Unfortunately, the facade in front of Frederiksholms Kanal collapsed," the services posted on X, specifying that no injuries were reported and that the area has been evacuated.

The facade collapsed into the building with a loud bang, according to Danish media.

Supports had been placed to limit the risk of collapse.

Emergency services announced early in the afternoon that crane operations to evacuate the collapsed parts of the roof would begin at noon on Friday.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons on Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. local time. Half of the building burned down.

The old Stock Exchange was built in the 17th century. This year is its 400th anniversary. The building houses a vast collection of works of art. Several hundred are insured.

