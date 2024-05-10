European Union sets a date for the recognition of the State of Palestine: May 21

E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell reported that the Spanish government has confirmed the date. Spain and Ireland are among the countries seeking to designate Palestine as an independent state.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, assured that the Spanish government confirmed to him that the recognition of the State of Palestine by some countries that are part of the E.U. will be made official on May 21.

In an interview on Spanish National Radio (RNE), Borrell, who is Spanish, declared that Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares confirmed the date: "I know because Minister Albares told me so."

Hours before the statements, the high representative had maintained close contact with the minister while they participated in an event to mark Europe Day. Spain is one of the E.U. countries that seeks to recognize Palestine as an independent state, along with others such as Ireland.

Nine EU countries that already recognize the Palestinian State:

There are already nine E.U. countries that recognize the State of Palestine: Bulgaria, Cyprus, Slovakia, Hungary, Malta, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Sweden (the latter in 2014). Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured that his country “is prepared to recognize Palestine”: