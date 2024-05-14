World

European Union fully adopts new migration policy

The legislation will begin to take effect in 2026 and will apply a solidarity system that distributes asylum seekers to ease the pressure on some countries.

Parlamento Europeo | Wikimedia Commons
Parlamento Europeo | Wikimedia Commons
JUAN PEñA
May 14, 2024
1 minute read

The European Union has completed the final steps to fully adopt its new migration and asylum legislation. This Tuesday, the European Affairs ministers of the 27 member countries met in Brussels, Belgium, to give the final confirmation to the reform approved in April.

The new legislation for migration and asylum will come into force in 2026, as planned. This is the culmination of the member countries' efforts to update European law to account for mass immigration, to which the European Union is vulnerable.

It involves tougher measures against the entry of illegal immigrants, including minors. It also contemplates a system of solidarity between countries to more evenly distribute the number of asylum seekers. Countries that welcome asylum seekers to relieve the migratory burden of others may receive benefits from the European Union.

In the E.U., there is a paradigm that exposes certain countries to migration much more. Those that enter Europe from Africa disproportionately end up in Spain, Italy and Greece, which often have an excess of immigrants and asylum seekers that overwhelm their systems. This problem also occurs in countries that are the final stop on migratory routes, such as France, Germany or the United Kingdom before Brexit.

Starting in 2026, the registration of immigrants will be much more rigorous. One of the most controversial measures requires administrations to take biometric measurements minors as young as 6 years old. Once the registration is done correctly, the applicable procedure will be determined for each case.

Topics:

Recommendation

El secretario de Estado Antony Blinken visita Kiev, Ucrania

Blinken takes a surprise trip to Ukraine in the middle of the campaign to defend Kharkiv

La Casa Blanca defiende a Israel y afirma que la guerra contra Hamás no es un “genocidio”

The White House defends Israel and affirms that the war against Hamas is not a 'genocide'

Andrei Belousov

An academic economist with no military experience: What you need to know about Andrei Belousov, Putin's unexpected new defense minister

La Administración Biden aprueba la venta urgente de munición para tanques a Israel saltándose la revisión del Congreso

The Betrayal of Israel by the US Administration Is Almost Complete

Bandera de China

Beijing monitors and harasses Chinese students abroad

El jefe de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, habla en una rueda de prensa sobre el 75 aniversario de la Organización Mundial de la Salud en Ginebra, el 6 de abril de 2023. (Foto de Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

SOS: Stop the World Health Organization's Tyrannical May 27 Power Grab

Inmigrantes cruzando la Selva del Darién

Panama's president-elect stands firm on his intention to deport immigrants crossing the dangerous Darien jungle

Casas dañadas tras las inundaciones repentinas y el flujo de lava fría de un volcán en Tanah Datar, Sumatra Occidental, el 12 de mayo de 2024.

Floods leave more than 40 dead in Indonesia

“La pelota está en la cancha de Hamás”: Estados Unidos dice que Israel aceptó una propuesta para un alto al fuego en Gaza

UN reduces by almost half the number of children and women killed in Gaza