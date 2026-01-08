Voz News I Former Mexican congressman Rodrigo Cortés: "Chávez supported López Obrador's presidential candidacy in Mexico with resources from organized crime"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de enero, 2026

On Voz News, host and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former Mexican congressman Rodrigo Cortés about Chavismo's relations with Mexico and the current tension between the Administration of President Donald Trump and the Mexican government, after the Republican leader claimed that the Mexican state was controlled by drug traffickers.

"Mexico definitely has a constitutively criminal state. That is to say, the current power was constituted not only in a certain relationship with organized crime but constitutively by organized crime. And this relationship is not new, I could clearly and evidently denounce this from the Mexican federal congress when Chavismo had explicitly stated that for its foreign policy plans it needed a triple axis: Caracas, Havana and the Mexican Federal District. And who was in the Federal District? Andrés Manuel López Obrador", highlighted Cortés.

Likewise, the former Mexican congressman detailed: "Chávez wanted López Obrador for the Presidency of Mexico and that is why he made an act of interventionism in Mexico through his embassies. I had the opportunity to denounce and have two ambassadors declared not welcome because they used the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico to support López Obrador's presidential candidacy with resources from organized crime".

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.