Paranoia in Chavismo: alleged confusion generates chaos and shootings in Caracas under the newly inaugurated regime of Delcy Rodríguez

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de enero, 2026

This Monday night firearms detonations were reported in Caracas by the security forces of the Venezuelan dictatorship of Delcy Rodriguez, near the Miraflores Palace, after several drones were seen flying over the capital city. According to numerous videos and images posted on social networks, both members of the military and the armed colectivos opened fire for a period of half an hour.No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

While the shooting has ended, no official of the dictatorship has made a statement so far. However, the presence of both military and armed colectivos in the vicinity of the Miraflores Palace, as well as in other surrounding areas, remains, amid a context in which the socialist regime is going through an instability never before experienced after the capture of dictator Nicolas Maduro on January 3 by members of the U.S. Army. Maduro's replacement was Vice President Rodriguez, who, according to President Donald Trump, will lead for the time being a transition under the tutelage of his administration.

Although the motives of the shooting that took place in Caracas are still unknown, different versions have coincided in that the incident would have had to do with the paranoia and confusion of the Chavista military establishment, which acted desperately firing into the air at the moment of seeing several drones, believing that it was another attack by the U.S. army. So far it is not known whether the drones belong to the United States or to the Chavista dictatorship.