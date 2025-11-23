Air traffic briefly interrupted at Netherlands airport after drone sightings
Air traffic was disrupted for several hours Saturday night at Eindhoven International Airport in the Netherlands due to sightings of unidentified drones. The information was confirmed by the Dutch minister of defense.
These unexplained flights have multiplied across Europe in recent weeks, especially in Germany, Belgium and Denmark.
In Eindhoven, the Netherlands' second-largest airport, "civil and military" traffic was suspended at around 9 p.m. local time due to the sighting of "several drones," Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on X.
The Dutch Defense Ministry "took measures" to resume, "but for security reasons cannot give more information at the moment on how it proceeded," he said.
Authorities also announced that they tried to shoot down drones flying over Volkel Airbase, in the southeast of the country on Friday night.
The drones left and "have not been found," they added.