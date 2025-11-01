Security expert Luis Quiñonez: "Almost 85% of Venezuela's military forces are going to be turned over"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de octubre, 2025

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired military and security expert Luis Rodolfo Quiñónez about the latest details related to the anti-narcotics operation deployed in September by the Administration of President Donald Trump in the Caribbean, which has had greater emphasis on the narco-terrorist groups Tren de Aragua and Cartel de los Soles, both of which are allegedly commanded by Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"We have been in daily contact with military people in Venezuela who are in commands, and they have told us that the moment they know that we have already started to launch the first attacks, they are going to get involved against the regime and in favor of us. But they want to be sure that we will support them in case it becomes a shooting war. In that casealmost 85% of the military forces in Venezuela will turn around", said Quiñonez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.