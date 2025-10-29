Congressman-elect Alejandro Fargosi celebrated the electoral triumph and the alliance between Trump and Milei: 'They are disruptive and with lines of coincidence'

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de octubre, 2025

In an interview with Karina Mariani, the deputy elected by La Libertad Avanza (LLA) and lawyer Alejandro Fargosi, analyzed the resounding triumph of the party of Argentine President Javier Milei in last Sunday's legislative elections. This result not only renewed the electorate's confidence in the government but also marked an unexpected turnaround in key districts, consolidating the libertarian project in Congress.

Fargosi, a brand new representative of the Federal Capital, highlighted the surprises in the electoral results. "In the Federal Capital, the polls were good but not as good as the final result," he explained, referring to the outperformance.

In contrast, in the Province of Buenos Aires, the pre-election scenario was more challenging: "We thought we were going to lose narrowly, but we ended up winning thanks to the merits of the candidate."

Distrust and "anti-militant spirit" in the media

The deputy-elect emphasized that the LLA team avoided being guided by local media narratives. "There is an anti-Mileist spirit" in the media, Fargosi affirmed, so they "did not rely" on them. A strategy that allowed them to focus on the real pulse of the citizenry.

Key factors of the triumph: Fiscal surplus and the "fear effect"



Regarding how they experienced the drastic change in the Province of Buenos Aires— going from a 14-point projection of defeat to a clear victory — Fargosi identified multiple converging factors. "The people understood that bills could not be issued and Milei has managed to maintain the fiscal surplus," he pointed out as concrete achievements of the government that resonated at the polls. In addition, he highlighted the president's authenticity: "Milei is easy to believe because he is sincere."

Another pivotal element was the collective memory of worse alternatives. "The Argentine people remembered that there is a much worse evil which is Kirchnerism." This unleashed a "fear effect" in the electorate. Fargosi did not spare in his criticism of Kirchnerist Peronism, which he defined as "the worst expression of Peronism." He described it as "statist populism but more left-wing and without any hint of a moral barrier." In a blunt phrase, he stated: "They are a version without machine guns of Hamas."

The "internal fight" and the disintegration of Peronism



On the internal divisions in Kirchnerism, Fargosi sees a historic opportunity. "It is essential for Argentina that Peronism-Kirchnerism disintegrate," he said, considering that this fracture could weaken a bloc that, in his view, has detrimentally dominated national politics.

Optimism for the relationship between the U.S. and Argentina



Looking to the international future, Fargosi expressed enthusiasm for bilateral ties. "I am very optimistic" about the future relationship between the two countries, highlighting the similarities between the leaders. "Both President Donald Trump and President Javier Milei are disruptive and along lines of commonalities," he stressed, noting the strategic and supportive alliance of both leaders based on shared visions of radical change.

You can watch the full video of the conversation with Karina Mariani below.