Former Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on the deployment of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier: 'We will see the most formidable US force concentrated in one place'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero on the newscast about the recent deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford to the Caribbean to reinforce the counter-narcotics operation that the President Donald Trump's administration launched just over a month ago, with special emphasis on Venezuelan narco-terrorist groups Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles, which are led by dictator Nicolas Maduro.

"The fact that the president of the United States has ordered an aircraft carrier to head to the Caribbean represents one of the things that has the highest priority. [...] the aircraft carrier has a number of missiles and bombs that can bring any kind of enemy to its knees. We could see a type of operation that will perplex us. [...] If this aircraft carrier comes, we will see the most formidable force in the history of the United States concentrated in one place."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.