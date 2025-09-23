Iran executed at least 1,000 people since the beginning of the year

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de septiembre, 2025

Iran executed at least a thousand prisoners sentenced to death so far in 2025, reported on Tuesday by the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR).

At least 64 executions were carried out in the past week, an average of more than nine hangings a day, according to the Norway-based organization, which counts and verifies daily the number of those executed.

The figure is the highest since IHR began recording executions in 2008. Although there are still more than three months left in the year, the number already surpassed the previous record of at least 975 people executed in 2024.

"In recent months, the Islamic Republic launched a campaign of mass killings in Iran's prisons, the dimensions of which, in the absence of serious international reactions, are expanding every day," IHR director Mahmud Amiry-Moghaddam denounced in a statement.

The NGO also noted that its figures on executions are "an absolute minimum" and that the real number is higher "due to the lack of transparency and reporting restrictions."

Currently, executions in Iran are carried out exclusively by hanging, although, in theory, the sharia allows for other methods. Most take place in prisons, although they occasionally occur in public.