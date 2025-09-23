Iran executed at least 1,000 people since the beginning of the year
Iran Human Rights (IHR) noted that the actual number of executions is higher "due to lack of transparency and reporting restrictions."
Iran executed at least a thousand prisoners sentenced to death so far in 2025, reported on Tuesday by the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR).
At least 64 executions were carried out in the past week, an average of more than nine hangings a day, according to the Norway-based organization, which counts and verifies daily the number of those executed.
The figure is the highest since IHR began recording executions in 2008. Although there are still more than three months left in the year, the number already surpassed the previous record of at least 975 people executed in 2024.
"In recent months, the Islamic Republic launched a campaign of mass killings in Iran's prisons, the dimensions of which, in the absence of serious international reactions, are expanding every day," IHR director Mahmud Amiry-Moghaddam denounced in a statement.
The NGO also noted that its figures on executions are "an absolute minimum" and that the real number is higher "due to the lack of transparency and reporting restrictions."
Currently, executions in Iran are carried out exclusively by hanging, although, in theory, the sharia allows for other methods. Most take place in prisons, although they occasionally occur in public.
Three decades of public executions
The Islamic Republic is now applying capital punishment more intensively than ever in the past three decades, according to human rights organizations, against a backdrop marked by protest movements against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2022-2023 and the 12-day war against Israel in June.
According to organizations such as Amnesty International, Iran is the second country in the world with the most executions, after China, where thousands of people a year are believed to be executed, although precise figures are not available.