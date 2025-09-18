Former US Naval Intelligence Commander: "The United States is not going to let the fugitives of the Cartel of the Suns flee to a third country"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de septiembre, 2025

On Voz News, Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero about President Donald Trump's Administration's decision to decertify the Colombian government in its fight against drugs. During the interview, Romero explained not only the reasons that led the U.S. government to take this measure but also the implications it could have for Colombia.

"It is a bit worrying that after a relationship of more than 32 years of Colombia not appearing on that list, now we see that at this crossroads of the new administration of President Trump, he does not accept the lack of responsibility of Colombia that the executive has not taken more drastic measures, such as carrying out more eradications to lower the incidence of coca cultivation production and to lower cocaine production. This, for the first time, signifies a change in U.S. policy under a new doctrine where the protection of the United States and its citizens is the number one priority," Romero said.

When asked about a possible negotiation by Trump with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, Romero explained that "the United States is in no way going to let the fugitives of the Cartel of the Suns flee to a third country where they are going to enjoy the billions of dollars that they have stolen."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.