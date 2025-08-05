Rwanda agrees to receive up to 250 immigrants deported from the U.S. in exchange for financial aid

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de agosto, 2025

Rwanda agreed to accept up to 250 immigrants deported by the United States, thus becoming the latest country to align itself with the global migration strategy pushed by President Donald Trump.

The move comes in response to a series of bilateral agreements promoted by the White House with countries in Africa and the Americas to relocate immigrants who cannot be sent to their countries of origin.

"Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants, in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation," said Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo.

"Those approved will be provided with workforce training, health care and accommodation support to jump start their lives in Rwanda, giving them the opportunity to contribute to one of the fastest growing economies in the world over the last decade," the spokeswoman added.

While the nationality of the deportees was not detailed, a list of the first names has already been sent to Kigali, and the first ten migrants are expected to arrive in the next few days in the country. The rest, according to Rwandan authorities, will be received in small groups.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has asked some 15 African countries, including Eswatini and South Sudan, to take in dozens of immigrants stranded in U.S. custody.

In return, Washington is offering financial support to those countries. In the case of Rwanda, the amount of aid was not yet disclosed, but it was confirmed that the funds will be aimed at strengthening the work of local migration authorities and job training programs.

The memorandum of understanding between the two countries also allows Rwanda to approve on a case-by-case basis the immigrants it will receive. In addition, it commits to provide medical care, vocational training and housing, in order to help the integration of such people into one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

According to Politico, a Rwandan official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the agreement, said his country agreed to the migrant intake to improve its relations with Washington.

"When you’re a small country, any time you can find a way consistent with your own policies and values, to be able to talk to a major country about something that it is interested in and not just asking them to take an interest in your issues, it just creates a more productive, obviously not equal, but a more balanced relationship and that’s good for both sides," the official said.

This pact comes as the mediation being pushed by Washington between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo continues, with the clear objective of signing a peace agreement that, in addition to enhancing the White House's international mediator status, would also allow U.S. companies access to key minerals in the region.