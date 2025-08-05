Liaowang-1: China's new spy ship

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de agosto, 2025

The report on the recent commissioning of the Liaowang-1, the Chinese Navy's most modern and sophisticated space tracking vessel, represents a significant shift in China's strategic capabilities.

The specialized website Army Recognition reported on the deployment of the Liaowang-1, highlighting its ability to monitor U.S. military satellites and missile launches. The article notes that this vessel marks a major advance in China's naval power projection and space surveillance capability.

"Liaowang-1 is China’s latest ocean-based space tracking ship, equipped with large radar dishes to monitor satellites, rockets, and missile tests. With global reach from international waters, China's ability to track U.S. military space assets is enhanced, and its strategic surveillance capabilities at sea are expanded," the report detailed.

According to the information, the Liaowang-1 "displaces over 30,000 tons, almost 50% more than the Yuan Wang-class vessels such as Yuan Wang 7, which are around 21,000 tons."

Although U.S. officials have not yet referred to the deployment, experts note that "is not merely a technological milestone—it is a strategic move in the evolving competition over control of space and the high seas. In doing so, China has made clear its intent: to be a maritime power not only on the surface and under the sea, but far above it."

Grey Dynamics, a strategic intelligence and analysis firm, also explained that the vessel fits into China's broader maritime strategy to extend its influence globally and coordinate its naval capabilities with space-based defense assets.

"China’s current maritime strategy is transitioning away from its previously near-coastal focus to a more assertive posture. This allows the PLAN to operate further away from its territorial waters to defend its global interests, access to resources, and foreign markets. Beijing seeks to build a blue-water navy to operate far from its borders for economic and geopolitical advantages," it detailed.