Trump warns that the US is "totally prepared" for a nuclear conflict with Russia if necessary

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 1 de agosto, 2025

After former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued multiple threats and provocations online against the United States, President Donald Trump warned that Washington is ready for a nuclear conflict with Russia if necessary.

After announcing the deployment of nuclear submarines in "appropriate regions" near Russia, Trump said the move was taken out of precaution, noting that Medvedev, currently vice chairman of Russia's Security Council, made reference to Soviet emergency nuclear strike capabilities.

"A threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate, so I have to be very careful," Trump told reporters Friday afternoon, just before leaving for his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"I do that on the basis of safety for our people," he continued, before mentioning that the United States is ready to respond to an eventual Russian attack.

President Trump on the nuclear submarines to be deployed:



"A threat was made by a former president of Russia and we're going to protect our people."



"He [Medvedev] was talking about nuclear. When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared. And we're totally prepared." https://t.co/xvSV8nW4Qf pic.twitter.com/wsKl7oxeCI — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 1, 2025

"He was talking about nuclear," said Medvedev.

"When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared," he continued. "And we’re totally prepared."

Before answering questions to the press, Trump had already announced on Truth Social the deployment of submarines, calling Medvedev out on his "highly provocative" words.

"Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences; I hope this will not be one of those instances," Trump said.

According to various experts, Medvedev, Russia's former president from 2008 to 2012, has become increasingly provocative on social networks since the Ukraine-Russia war began in 2022, insulting Western leaders and countries. Some analysts believe that the Russian leader is seeking to score points with Putin and the Russian military high command.

The curious thing, according to geopolitical experts, is that Medvedev was once considered a progressive and moderate Russian president, so his radical turn on social networks is seen as political opportunism.

Despite Trump's words, former security officials consider that the president's warning seeks to send a message to Russia, rather than to push for a real conflict. Indeed, that the president has announced a deployment of nuclear submarines operating in secret is clear evidence that Washington is not seeking war with Moscow.