Ceasefire tensions | Trump expresses frustration with Israel and Iran: 'They don't know what the f*** they're doing'

Published by Israel Duro 24 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump expressed his anger toward both Israel and Iran after each accused the other of violating the ceasefire he helped broker.

The president, visibly angry, told reporters before boarding a helicopter, "we basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing."

"A very major violation"

Additionally, Trump issued a stern warning on Truth Social urging Israel not to retaliate for missile launches from Tehran during the truce—an action the Iranian Army denied—cautioning that any bombing would be "a major violation."

"Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!"

Shortly thereafter, Trump assured that "nobody will be hurt" as Israeli planes were turning back following his warning. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran."

IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!

Finally, Trump sent a message to the Ayatollahs' Regime on social media: "IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES."