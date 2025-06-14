Iranian attacks on Israel leave one dead and more than 50 wounded

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de junio, 2025

The Fox News network reported Friday that the missile attack perpetrated by the Iran against Israel left a total toll of one dead and more than 50 wounded, after the Iranian offensive managed to impact several Israeli cities, also causing severe damage. The media outlet added that Israel's emergency teams have deployed a heavy operation to enter the affected buildings and search for people who might be badly wounded or trapped.

According to Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), 34 people were seriously injured during the bombings perpetrated by Tehran. In a statement, the Israeli agency reported that a woman in her 60s was critically injured, while a man of the same age was also seriously wounded. Likewise, the MDA detailed that a man and a woman in their 50s were left with medium serious injuries, while 30 other people suffered minor injuries from the explosion and falling debris. Similarly, the emergency service reported that 13 other people were treated for anxiety crises. Each and every one of these people were transferred to nearby clinics or hospitals for treatment.

All of the injured have been treated

According to Fox News, an MDA paramedic named Harel Sasson told the network that a 70-year-old woman was found seriously injured under the rubble of a building, to the point where she had to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers during her evacuation. Likewise, the paramedic noted that a man with shrapnel wounds to his face was duly attended to, as was a woman who also had moderate shrapnel wounds to various parts of her body.

For his part, the director of one of the MDA stations, Simcha Simandayev, told the conservative network that a man with moderate head injuries and burns inhaled a considerable amount of smoke, for which he had to be quickly treated and transferred to a nearby hospital, to which he arrived in moderate condition. Simandayev also explained to Fox News that, although there were more injured, a good part of these only suffered minor injuries and were already evacuated after receiving the corresponding attention.