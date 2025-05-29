Iran strengthens its presence in Brazil: Hezbollah gains ground in universities and diplomatic networks

Published by Leandro Fleischer 29 de mayo, 2025

In recent weeks, Brazil has been the scene of increasing diplomatic and cultural activity linked to Iran, raising concerns about the expansion of Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed Lebanese terrorist group, in the South American country.

According to a recent report in the Argentine newspaper Infobae, Ali Abbasi, director of the Iranian Al-Mustafa University, recently visited Brazil. This institution has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department and by Canada for its role in the recruitment and training of Shiite militias in Syria in support of the regime of Bashar al-Assad, overthrown last December.

The U.S. Treasury Department notes that Al-Mustafa University acts as an international recruiting network for the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, responsible for the country's terrorist operations abroad.

In Brazil, Al-Mustafa University collaborates with the Salam Institute, funded by Iran, to offer courses in various regions of the country. In addition, the Islam Orient Cultural Institute, directed by Mohsen Rabbani, which is considered the mastermind of the attacks against the Israeli embassy in 1992 and the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in 1994 in Argentina, maintains links with this university.

Abbasi's visit coincided with a meeting in Moscow, Russia, between Celso Amorim, special advisor for foreign policy to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. The meeting took place within the framework of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Affairs, although details of the topics discussed have not been disclosed.

Diplomatic relations between Brazil and Iran have strengthened in the last year. On May 19, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira attended the Iranian embassy in Brasilia to pay tribute to former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter accident in 2024.

On the other hand, the arrival of an Iranian government Airbus A340 in Brasilia at the end of April has raised questions. According to the aeronautical news site Aeroin, neither the Brazilian Foreign Ministry nor the Iranian embassy has provided information on the purpose of this visit.

U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah's finances



In this context, the U.S. embassy in Brazil has offered a $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah's finances in the Triple Frontier region, shared by Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. This area has been singled out by international authorities as a center of illicit activities linked to the terrorist group.

Iran's growing influence and Hezbollah's expansion in Brazil, especially in the academic and diplomatic spheres, pose significant challenges for regional security and the fight against terrorism in Latin America.