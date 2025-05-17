Trump announces that India offered to eliminate '100% of their tariffs' on American goods

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de mayo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday during an interview with Fox News that India had offered to eliminate all of its tariffs on U.S. goods, but he downplayed the urgency of reaching a trade deal with the world's fourth-largest economy. "They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know that they're willing to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States?" the Republican leader told journalist Bret Baier.

Similarly, the U.S. president cited India as the best example of a nation with which he seeks to drastically reduce the numerous barriers to American exports. Despite his claim about eliminating tariffs, the Republican leader sent mixed signals as to how close such a deal with India might be. "That’ll come soon. I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us," Trump stressed, who also added that he has no plans to "make deals with everybody."

According to several economists, there is a risk that these statements by the Republican leader are a sign that, while he still plans to reach trade agreements with several countries before the pause on higher import tariffs officially expires in July, several countries will see the White House make unilateral decisions on the rates they will face.

On China and Pakistan

During the interview with Baier, Trump also stressed that there was a possibility of expanding trade with Pakistan, a country that is currently India's rival in an armed conflict that could escalate into a nuclear crisis. Earlier, the U.S. president had stated that was a major factor in his administration's effort to mediate between the two nations earlier this month. "I’m using trade to settle scores and make peace," Trump declared.

Asked about the ongoing trade dispute with China, Trump made mention of the recent decision to reduce the tariff he had imposed on China from 145% to 30%, which drew a similar reduction in its own tariff levels against the U.S. from 125% to 10% in response from Beijing. "If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart," the Republican leader commented.