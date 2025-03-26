China is the top military threat to the United States

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de marzo, 2025

China is the top threat to U.S. global interests, according to a U.S. intelligence report released Tuesday, which warned of significant advances in Chinese military and cyber capabilities.

The Annual Threat Assessment produced by U.S. intelligence agencies also stated that China stands out as the most capable actor to threaten U.S. interests worldwide.

The report explained that China is more cautious than Russia, Iran, and North Korea in risking its economic and diplomatic position. "China presents the most comprehensive and robust military threat to U.S. national security," the assessment detailed.

The annual report gathers information from the country’s main intelligence agencies on security threats posed by both foreign nations and criminal organizations. In that regard, its authors note that China’s "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "extensive cyber operations against U.S. targets" are indicators of the growing threat from China.

In addition, the report stated that U.S. officials expect China to continue expanding "its coercive and subversive malign influence activities to weaken the United States domestically and globally."

China seeks to sow doubts about U.S. leadership

Similarly, the report noted that the Chinese leadership has enhanced its capabilities to conduct covert influence operations and spread disinformation. For example, it detailed how pro-Chinese online actors in 2024 used AI-generated news anchors and fake social media accounts with AI-generated profile pictures to sow division on issues such as drugs, terrorism, security, immigration, and abortion.

"Through these efforts, the PRC seeks to suppress critical views and critics of China within the United States and worldwide, and sow doubts in U.S. leadership and strength," the report noted.

In addition to China, the study analyzed threats posed by Russia, North Korea, Iran, and "transnational non-state criminals" such as Mexican cartels and Islamist groups.

"China's military is deploying advanced capabilities"

Meanwhile, after the report was released, the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, told a Senate hearing that China is its "most capable strategic competitor" based on available information.

"China’s military is fielding advanced capabilities including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, stronger space and cyber warfare assets and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons," Gabbard said.