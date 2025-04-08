Wall Street opens in the green, rebounds significantly after days of sharp declines

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 8 de abril, 2025

Stocks rose sharply Tuesday morning, boosted by a recovery in global markets after sharp declines in the last few days and on hopes of trade deals that would eliminate President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Dow Jones opened +3.51%; the Nasdaq, +3.70% and the S&P 500, +3.30%.

These three indexes being up at the start of trading came after Trump said he held a positive call with the South Korean government, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Japan is looking for quick negotiations.

The best positions in the U.S. stock market are held by Nvidia and Meta, which stand out with gains of more than 5%. Tesla is up 4%. Microsoft and Amazon increased 3.5%, while Alphabet and Apple are up around 2.5%.

European stock markets continue to rise at the start of the day

European stock markets experienced a significant recovery Tuesday after several sessions of steep falls due to global trade tensions.

The Ibex 35 closed up 2.9%, sitting at around 12,130 points. Similarly, London, Paris, Frankfurt and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose between 3.4% and 3.6%.

Asia at the bottom

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei led the gains, after recovering 6%, even flirting with 8% at some points during the session. This is the best mark for this index since August 2024.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also recovered the green, with timid gains of 1.51%. The Shanghai selective gained slightly more, rising 1.58%. The Chinese Communist government decided to follow the escalation of the trade war following Trump's new threats of tariffs on the U.S. and announced that it will focus on its domestic market in the face of U.S. tariffs.