Four US soldiers go missing in Lithuania

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de marzo, 2025

The Army reported that four soldiers went missing in Lithuania, where they were stationed, during training exercises.

The Army issued a statement with initial details about the disappearances and confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the missing soldiers.

"Four U.S. Army soldiers are currently missing in Lithuania in a training area near Pabrade. The U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and Lithuanian law enforcement, among others, are conducting a search. Search and recovery efforts are ongoing," the Army reported.

Prabade is a town located just a few miles from the border with Belarus.

The embassy confirmed that the missing soldiers are part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division.

Lt. Col. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, thanked the Lithuanian Army for its support in the search for the missing soldiers.

"I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and the first responders who came quickly to our aid in the search operations. It is this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity, regardless of the flags we carry on our shoulders," he said.