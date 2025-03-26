Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de marzo, 2025

Diplomatic representatives of France and Indonesia met Wednesday and signed an agreement for a maritime security project aimed at "ensuring peace and security" at sea in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting followed the visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to Jakarta. It was his second stop on a four-day tour of Asia after Singapore and came amid ongoing trade tensions between the European Union and China.

The Frenchman said at a press conference picked up by The Washington Times that the Indo-Pacific Port Security Project "is close to my heart," pledging France's support. However, neither Barrot nor his peer, Sugiono, detailed on the implications of the project.

"Maritime collaboration is important to realize a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," said Sugiono, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.

Barrot said the project will support Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, focusing its attention on ensuring the security of two Indonesian ports located in the cities of Jakarta and Surabaya.

Meanwhile, during a discussion of the project at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defense, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali explained that the project would address various maritime security challenges, including piracy, terrorism and illegal activities at sea.

In addition, he explained that it would likely involve collaboration between Indo-Pacific countries, per the Washington Times.