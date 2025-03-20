Maduro orders to increase repatriation flights for illegal Venezuelans after Rubio's threat

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de marzo, 2025

The socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered to accept repatriation flights for Venezuelan illegal immigrants deported from the United States Wednesday, just weeks after his regime canceled the agreement it had reached with the U.S. government to accept the arrival of these flights. In a national chain, Maduro explained that the first flight of deportees will arrive this Thursday "via a Mexico airport" in a plane with 306 people.

Maduro's decision came just a few hours after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on X that he would apply "new, severe and escalating sanctions" against the socialist dictatorship if it refused to receive more planes with deported Venezuelans. The tweet was issued after the leftist regime criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for sending a plane with 200 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist gang to El Salvador.

"Venezuela is obligated to accept its repatriated citizens from the U.S. This is not an issue for debate or negotiation. Nor does it merit any reward. Unless the Maduro regime accepts a consistent flow of deportation flights, without further excuses or delays, the U.S. will impose new, severe, and escalating sanctions," the head of U.S. diplomacy stated in his post.

Venezuelan regime gives in

During his address, Maduro assured that he had instructed the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, to undertake all necessary actions to receive the upcoming planes. "I have ordered to increase all diplomatic actions to bring us all Venezuelan men and women from the U.S. ... We are going to return all migrants," expressed Maduro, who added that the deportees would be "well received."

The transfer of the alleged members of Tren de Aragua to the famous CEGOT prison in El Salvador took place after Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, in which he detailed that any Venezuelan immigrant in the United States who was over 14 years old and was a member of the terrorist group would be detained and expelled from the country. In a statement on the measure, the White House detailed that Tren de Aragua was an instrument of war used by Maduro and the Venezuelan regime to invade the United States and destabilize it, pointing to the socialist dictatorship as the figure behind not only this organization, but also the drug trafficking group El Cartel de los Soles.