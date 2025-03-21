Published by Diane Hernández 21 de marzo, 2025

Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that it plans to invest more than $55 billion over the next four years to build manufacturing facilities and research infrastructure in the United States.

The company said it represents a "25% increase in investment compared to the previous four years" and builds on its "already elevated U.S. investment levels resulting from the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act" under President Trump's leadership.

The investment also includes four planned new manufacturing plants, starting March 21 in North Carolina with a $2 billion-plus facility.

The North Carolina investment

The 500,000-square-foot plant will create approximately 5,000 construction jobs, more than 500 permanent jobs and have a $3 billion statewide impact in its first decade of operation.

Johnson & Johnson's comprehensive investment plan encompasses R&D infrastructure development for oncology, neuroscience, immunology, cardiovascular and robotic surgery treatments. It also provides for enhanced technology investments for drug discovery and development.

In addition to the Wilson, N.C., facility, the company's major investment in the U.S. over the next four years includes three new advanced manufacturing facilities and the expansion of several existing plants in the company's Innovative Medicine and Medical Technology areas, which will generate high-tech, high-paying jobs.

The company will share more information about these plants as soon as it becomes available, it said.

Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing plants in the US than in any other country

The company's total economic impact in the U.S. is estimated at more than $100 billion per year.

Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing plants in the U.S. than in any other country and is a leading investor in innovation and R&D in the country. Focused on pharmaceuticals and medical technology, the company is distinguished by its ability to impact the full spectrum of diseases, from cardiology to cancer, mental health and vision, cell therapies and robotics.