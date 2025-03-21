NATO considers demanding higher military spending from European allies after Trump's pressure

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de marzo, 2025

NATO is evaluating asking its European allies and Canada for a 30% increase in its armament and equipment reserves in the coming years. The proposal, still under discussion, seeks to strengthen the alliance's military preparedness in the face of the growing threat from Russia, according to reported Bloomberg. However, it also appears to be in response to pressure from President Donald Trump for Europe to take on a greater share of defense spending.

A financial challenge for Europe and Canada.

These adjustments to defense standards stein the process of negotiation and could be adopted in June, when NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels. However, their implementation would involve significant investment for European countries and Canada, while U.S. outlays would remain unchanged, sources within the organization said.

Reconfiguring security in Europe

Beyond the economic impact, the initiative puts on the table the debate on Europe's military autonomy and the redistribution of responsibilities within the alliance. The proposal comes against a backdrop of growing tensions and changes in the transatlantic relationship that have led the allies to rethink their defense capabilities.