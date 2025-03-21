Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de marzo, 2025

Heathrow Airport is located in the district of Hillingdon, in the west London area.

Located 20 miles west of the center of the capital, this airport is one of the busiest and most advanced airports in the world.

This airport is the largest in the United Kingdom and officially opened in 1946. In its almost 80 years of existence, it has welcomed some 2.5 billion passengers.

This aviation giant operates some 300 lines connecting to 80 global destinations and averages 1,300 flights per day, which translates to some 230,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Heathrow has also been the scene of historic moments such as the return of the Beatles in 1964, having become international stars, or the landing in 2016 of British ESA astronaut Tim Peake after spending six months on the International Space Station.