Conor McGregor announces his presidential candidacy in Ireland with a critical stance on the European Union's migration pact

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de marzo, 2025

Conor McGregor, the former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, has confirmed his candidacy for the presidency of Ireland for elections due by Nov. 11, 2025.

The announcement came accompanied by a peculiar image: McGregor posing in front of a private jet, wearing a vest and a cap reading "Make Ireland Great Again," American style. The cap was a gift he received from President Donald Trump during his recent visit to the White House.

McGregor's decision comes amid growing controversy over his anti-immigration statements and his opposition to the European Union (EU) migration pact, issues that have dominated his public discourse in recent days.

The formal announcement of his candidacy took place Thursday, just three days after Donald Trump, described him as his "favorite Irishman" during a visit by McGregor to the Oval Office last Monday, on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day.

HAPPY SAINT PATRICK'S DAY FROM CONOR MCGREGOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE! 🍀🇺🇸 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YQPQDttUXB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

On that occasion, McGregor took advantage of a White House press conference to make some statements about the Irish government, which he accused of having "zero actions with zero accountability." He further claimed that Ireland "is on the cusp of losing its Irishness due to the

"illegal immigration racket," unleashing a wave of criticism and support alike.

Speaking in Washington, McGregor praised Trump's work ethic, describing it as "inspiring," and introduced the United States as Ireland's "big sibling." "So we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro”. "The United States should look after its little bro. And that's how we feel," he said.

His comments were quickly condemned by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who called them "wrong" and "do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship.



Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 17, 2025

The European Union's migration pact



In his announcement of candidacy, McGregor focused his attention on the EU migration pact, an agreement designed to streamline migration and asylum processes in the bloc, which Ireland has until June 12, 2026 to implement.

Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026.



So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.



The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2025

In that regard, the fighter expressed resounding opposition: "Who else will stand up to the government and oppose this bill? Any other presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

However, he also suggested that the pact should be put to a popular referendum. "Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor the government's choice to make. It is the people of Ireland's choice! Always!" "That is a true democracy!" he declared.

He continued, "I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

Controversies



McGregor's candidacy is not without controversy. His public image has been scarred by a November 2024 court ruling, when a civil jury in Dublin found that he assaulted Nikita Hand in a hotel room in December 2018.

Hand accused the fighter of "brutally raping and battering" her after a night of Christmas partying, and the verdict ordered him to pay more than €250,000 in damages. McGregor, who has always maintained that the encounter was consensual, appealed the decision, with a hearing pending in the Dublin High Court.

McGregor's political side



His transition to politics has been gradual but noticeable, especially since 2023, when he began openly criticizing immigration and security policies in Ireland. His speech has found echoes among some figures, such as Elon Musk.

On that occasion, McGregor, on his X account, took aim at the parties and their candidates. And he noted, “These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support it. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

To which Elon Musk, jocularly responded, also via his X account, "I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair.”

Now, with his "Make Ireland Great Again" cap and patriotic speech, McGregor is looking to position himself on his way to the presidency. However, he has a long way to go, as, to be a candidate, he needs the nomination of at least 20 MPs or the backing of four local councils.

Meanwhile, with his promise to "save Ireland," he keeps the political debate simmering, with no less than eight months to go before the presidential election deadline.