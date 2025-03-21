United Arab Emirates pledges to invest $1.4 trillion in US after meeting with Trump

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de marzo, 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) promised to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next ten years, a White House official revealed Friday.

UAE officials made this decision after meeting with US President Donald Trump, the source added, according to the Breitbart news portal.

The new framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the US economy" in artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, energy and US manufacturing, the administration representative referred.

The announcement followed a key meeting between US President Donald Trump and UAE leaders last Tuesday.

Future investment

The promised investment not only represents an injection of capital into various industries, but also solidifies the transcendent bilateral relationship in the economic sphere.

The UAE, a longtime oil producer and security partner of the US, is seeking to deepen investment agreements with Washington and is emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

This approach aligns with Trump's mission to make the United States a global cryptocurrency hub and a Bitcoin superpower by establishing new regulations and supporting the local industry.