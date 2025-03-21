London's Heathrow Airport closed due to fire that caused a power outage

Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de marzo, 2025

London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's largest, closed Friday because of a fire at an electrical substation that supplies power to the terminal, officials said.

"Heathrow is facing a major power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until [11:59 p.m. GMT] on March 21," according to a statement on the airport's website.

Several flights were diverted, according to flight monitoring site FlightRadar24, while airport authorities said they expected "significant disruptions over the next few days."

London firefighters said the fire was recorded at an electrical substation in Hayes, a town in the London borough of Hillingdon.

"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimize disruption," said Pat Goulbourne, assistant commissioner of the fire department.

Heathrow serves more than 80 million passengers a year.

Fire that led to Heathrow airport closure brought under control

The fire at an electrical station that led to the closure of Heathrow Airport is "under control," the London Fire Brigade said Friday.

"We successfully contained the fire and prevented further spread," reported the fire department, which said that "while power has been restored to some properties, we continue to work closely with our partners to minimize disruption."