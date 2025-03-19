The Kremlin reaffirms strong Moscow-Washington ties, despite war in Ukraine

Published by Juan Peña 19 de marzo, 2025

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made statements through which Moscow wants to reinforce to the public a good tune with Donald Trump. Peskov insisted that Vladimir Putin and Trump "trust each other" and want to normalize relations between Russia and the United States, after three years of hostility in the heat of the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov's statements come the morning after the announcement of a limited truce between Ukraine and Russia. Following a 90-minute telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, the two leaders agreed to cease hostilities over energy infrastructure. They also reached a prisoner exchange and began negotiations to extend the truce to the Black Sea.

The truce is limited to the energy sector. The Kremlin emphasized this distinction again this morning, while also rejecting the full truce proposed by the U.S. and Ukraine the week before.

Upcoming U.S.-Russia talks On Wednesday, Peskov announced that the date for new Russian-U.S. talks would be decided in the coming days, following a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.



During his daily press briefing, the Russian spokesman stated that talks were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to finalize "the precise dates for the next round of contacts and the composition of the delegations."

For the Kremlin, the conditions required to extend the truce to the entire conflict have not been met. Moscow demands terms that Ukraine and its European allies are unwilling to accept, including the cessation of military aid to Kiev.

Open ties between Washington and Moscow

Currently, the agreement between the United States and Russia seems to prioritize other aspects. Moscow's statements emphasize re-establishing relations with the White House and restoring commercial exchanges that were halted after Russia's invasion in 2022.

Peskov stated that the hotline between the Russian and U.S. presidents, established after the Cuban missile crisis in 1963, is still operational, and video communication can also be used if necessary.

Back to business

There is a clear sense from Moscow of eagerness to restore international trade to pre-invasion levels in Ukraine. The Kremlin has reported that government agencies are already exploring the possibility of large international companies returning to Russia.

Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov announced at a press conference on Wednesday that his ministry is working on compiling a list of requirements for international companies to return. This task was assigned at Putin's request. "We are currently working on the issue, and I believe we will be able to make an announcement in the near future," he said.

"We actually have to approve all those requirements, of course, not only within the government subcommittee, but also with the key agencies, which are the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Energy, with those agencies we work with within the framework of the government subcommittee," he added to reporters on the sidelines of the Crypto Summit 2025.

Zelensky warns against any concessions to Russia ahead of his call with Trump

On Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky warned against making any concessions to Russia ahead of a call with U.S. President Donald Trump, following Moscow and Washington's agreement on a partial truce the day before.

On Wednesday, Zelensky called for "refusing even the slightest concession regarding aid to Ukraine" and emphasized the need to strengthen support. He has the backing of Europe, which has increased its defense investment and is even advocating for the deployment of a military peacekeeping mission on Ukrainian soil.

On Tuesday, the president denounced that these conditions are intended to "weaken" Ukraine. Zelensky reported on X that there had been shelling, specifically targeting civilian infrastructure, and stated, "Today, Putin has effectively rejected the proposal for a total ceasefire."

A 29-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in another Russian attack that struck a residential building in the Sumy region, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office.

Additionally, a hospital was severely damaged in an attack that sparked a fire.

Russia reported that shelling involving Ukrainian drones caused a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia.

Additionally, Moscow claimed to have repelled several attempted land incursions by the Ukrainian army into the Russian Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.