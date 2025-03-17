Bolsonaro meets with thousands of his followers in Copacabana

Bolsonaro speaks to thousands of his supporters in Copacabana. AFP

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de marzo, 2025

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro gathered on Copacabana beach to lend support to Brazil's former president.

According to local media reports, some 18,000 Bolsonaro supporters attended the event.

In addition to accompanying the former Brazilian president, his supporters also asked Brazil's congress for amnesty for all those who participated in the anti-communist protests on Jan. 8, 2023 in Brasilia, in which hundreds of anti-Lula protesters took over the Three Powers Plaza.

His case constitutes a denial of democracy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing trial for an alleged coup attempt and cannot be reelected until 2030 by court decision, said Sunday that his case constitutes "a denial of democracy."

"I want to say to those who don't want me in Brasilia: an election without Bolsonaro is a denial of democracy in Brazil," he said during the demonstration on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach.