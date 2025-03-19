US nuclear bombers intercepted in NATO exercises in the Arctic Circle

Published by Agustina Blanco 19 de marzo, 2025

In a deployment of force and coordination, fighter jets from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) intercepted on Monday two US B-52H Stratofortress heavy bombers during Tower Cita exercises, conducted in the Arctic.

This event, which involved Dutch F-35 fighters, Danish F-16s and Swedish JAS 39 Gripen, comes against a backdrop of rising tensions between the alliance and Russia.

A context of high tension



The exercise comes three months after two B-52Hs were intercepted by Russian SU-27 aircraft near Kaliningrad, in the Baltic Sea, last Nov. 25. This incident occurred while US bombers were training with Finland, NATO's newest member, which shares an extensive border with Russia.

The escalation of Russian military activity in the region and countries on NATO's eastern flank has put the alliance on alert as it seeks to strengthen its interoperability and response capabilities.

Despite President Donald Trump's criticism of NATO, cooperation among its members remains strong. The Tower Cita exercises are a testament to that, simulating interdiction and air defense scenarios against airborne threats.

According to Lt. Col. Kendall Smith, head of the US Air Forces Bomber Task Force Europe and Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), these maneuvers tested the participants "reaction times and power projection abilities."

The power of the B-52H Stratofortress

The B-52H, a mainstay of the US strategic force, is a long-range bomber capable of operating at 50,000 feet altitude and carrying both nuclear and precision-guided conventional munitions. Equipped to deliver gravity bombs, cluster bombs, missiles and joint direct attack munitions, this aircraft remains a key tool in US global operations.

As part of Bomber Task Force 25-2, the two B-52Hs operated from RAF Fairford base in the United Kingdom, under the 69th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron. During their deployment, they completed 13 missions alongside more than 20 allies and partners in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, before returning the same Monday to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

Voices from the field

Lt. Col. Smith stressed the importance of joint training, "It improves interoperability and ensures seamless coordination and communication ahead of potential real-world scenarios."

For his part, Major General Joseph Campo, USAFE-AFAFRICA director of operations, stressed that these missions "reinforce our ability to rapidly project combat power, demonstrating US lethality and readiness."

The Arctic and NATO: a critical theater



The Arctic region and airspace near NATO members have seen an increase in tensions due to Western support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Finland's accession to the alliance and Moscow's threats have heightened the urgency of these maneuvers, which seek to deter and prepare allied forces for potential conflict.

Next steps

NATO does not plan to slow its pace. Latvia, another eastern flank member, announced joint exercises for the coming months, including Solar Eclipse (March 24), Crystal Arrow (May 6 to 16) and Swift Response, which will involve USAFE-AFAFRICA.

In addition, the BALTOPS maneuvers, scheduled for June 5 in the Baltic Sea, will include ground, air, cyberspace and space components, reflecting the multidimensionality of today's threats.

These exercises underscore NATO's commitment to collective defense and its ability to respond to emerging challenges, including in the icy reaches of the Arctic.