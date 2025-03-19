Published by Leandro Fleischer 19 de marzo, 2025

Allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in peacekeeping and political missions of the United Nations (UN) surpassed 100 in 2024, marking the third time in the past decade that this figure has been reached, according to an agency report released Tuesday.

In all, 125 victims were identified, 65 of whom were women who reported being raped and subsequently giving birth, for which they demanded help with child support, Associated Press said.

In this regard, since 2006, approximately 750 paternity and child support claims have been reported in connection with UN peacekeeping mission personnel. However, more than 500 of these cases remain unresolved.

Worrying survey



A 2024 survey of 64,585 employees found that 3.65% (2,360 workers) considered it acceptable to pay for sex, while 1% (555 employees) said it was permissible to have sex with minors, Associated Press said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterresnoted that 98 of the victims were of legal age and 27 were minors.

The largest number of cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (44) and the Central African Republic (40).

Allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape and sexual exploitation, also reached other missions, such as those deployed in South Sudan, Lebanon and UN political operations in Haiti, Colombia and Afghanistan, Associated Press noted.

Other allegations



In addition, the report noted that 190 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse were recorded against staff of UN agencies, funds and programs and another 382 against employees of outside groups working to assist the United Nations in various countries.

Inaction by countries to punish perpetrators

The report indicates that all allegations are referred to the countries of origin of the peacekeepers involved, but in most cases no meaningful action has been taken to punish those responsible or to ensure the welfare of the children born as a result of the violations.